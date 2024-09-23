Man, 19, arrested in connection with deadly stabbing at home near Denver's Jefferson Park

DENVER — A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing at a home near Denver's Jefferson Park, the Denver Police Department announced Monday.

According to Denver PD, officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing at a home in the 2300 block of North Federal Boulevard around 5:21 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man "suffering from apparent sharp force injuries."

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release his identity at a later time.

Investigators determined that the victim and the suspect — identified as 19-year-old George Vigil — knew each other. The two reportedly got into an argument that escalated into a physical altercation, according to Denver police.

Vigil was arrested and is being held for investigation of second-degree murder. The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination regarding charges.