Loved ones travel to Fort Logan National Cemetery to spend Memorial Day with their fallen heroes

DENVER — A sea of American flags waved proudly at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Monday as families, veterans, and community members gathered to honor those who gave their lives in service.

Roughly 125,000 service members and their loved ones are laid to rest at Fort Logan, and Memorial Day remains a solemn tradition on the cemetery’s grounds.

“It’s not merely a day of remembering our veterans,” said Lieutenant Colonel Thom Scheffel with the Civil Air Patrol United States Air Force Auxiliary. “Most importantly, it’s a day of remembering those that actually gave their lives in service of our country.”

For Scheffel, the meaning of Memorial Day is personal. His father-in-law, who served in the U.S. Army, is buried at Fort Logan alongside his wife. Scheffel has attended the Memorial Day ceremony every year for the past two decades.

“You’d like to use the word ‘celebrate,’ but it’s really to honor or to recognize those who served,” he said.

Rows of headstones became places of reflection and reunion as families shared stories and stood in remembrance. Kathleen Arneson came with her husband, son, and granddaughter to visit her father, Lt. Col. James E. Cinnamon, who flew bombers during World War II.

“When I see his grave, it’s very moving,” Arneson said. “I miss him. He’s still quite an influence on my life.”

Jennifer Hallquist walked between markers with her children. Her grandparents, both veterans, are buried at Fort Logan. Her grandmother served in Europe with the Women’s Army Corps, and her grandfather was a Navy cook.

“People have given their life for this country and our freedoms,” Hallquist said, her voice cracking. “That’s what makes our country great, and we need to remember that.”

For Andrew Buckner, remembering his father, Andrew C. Buckner, Sr., meant more than visiting a gravesite. It meant sharing stories about his dad’s three tours of duty in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, and about the military discipline mixed with humor and quiet love that shaped their relationship.

Andrew Buckner Andrew C Buckner, Sr. served three tours with the United States Air Force.

“He laughed a lot, and he cursed a lot, too. Total military,” Buckner said with a smile. “He was about to leave the house, and he leaned over and gave me a big hug, and he told me he loved me. He had never said that ever.”

The event also included the ringing of the Honor Bell and flyovers, symbols of respect for the fallen. For many attendees, each year’s ceremony is a commitment to never forget.

“When you walk through the rows, it’s not just a stroll through a park,” said Scheffel. “You’re in a sacred place.”