Love Old Buildings Expo helps homeowners care for Denver's 100-year old homes

Denver’s historic homes add so much character to the city, but maintaining these properties can be daunting. To support homeowners, tenants, and even admirers of old architecture, Historic Denver is hosting the Love Old Buildings Expo on Saturday, May 10.

The event will be held at the historic El Jebel building, a 1907 structure that once served as the meeting place for the El Jebel Shriners. Visitors will have the opportunity to talk with experts on everything from restoring original wood floors to replacing old windows.

Director of Education and Community Impact for Historic Denver Alison Salutz highlighted the importance of preserving old buildings, not just for the historical aspect.

“We want to see them used. They’re the greenest option because they're already built, so we can just repurpose them because they have great bones,” Salutz said

John Van Camp, owner of Van Camp’s Quality Hardwood Floors and a vendor at the expo, said there’s value in preserving historical elements of a home. His company restored the floors at the Molly Brown House.

“We love preserving old wood floors if, if it's possible, because there's a quality to the old wood that the new wood just doesn't quite have,” Van Camp said.

In addition to maintenance advice, the Love Old Buildings Expo will feature experts discussing the legal aspects of purchasing historic homes. Tickets can be purchased at HistoricDenver.org or at the door.