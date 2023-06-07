Live updates: Denver votes in the 2023 runoff election

DENVER – Denver voters will decide who will be their next mayor and more in the 2023 runoff election.

Denver mayoral candidates Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough were among a field of 17 candidates to advance to the June 6 runoff following the April 4 general election, in which no candidates received more than 50% of the vote.

Denverites will also decide who will represent Denver City Council Districts 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Election Results

Denver7 will have a running live blog of election and voting updates after polls close at 7 p.m. and races are decided.

7 PM : In the first drop of ballots from the 2023 Denver runoff election, Mike Johnston leads with 53.44% of the vote (62,504) while Kelly Brough has 46.56% (54,461).

In Denver City Council District 8, Brad Revare has a slight lead with 50.13% (4,931) followed by Shontel M. Lewis with 49.87% (4,906).

In District 9, Darrell Watson has a strong lead with 64.1% (6,882), while incumbent Candi CdeBaca has 35.9% (3,854).

For District 10, incumbent Chris Hinds has 58.45% (6,573) while Shannon Hoffman has 41.55% (4,673).