Latest round of Denver e-bike vouchers will be released Tuesday morning; here's what to know

The latest round of Denver e-bike rebate vouchers will be released for residents on Tuesday morning, city officials said.

According to the city, the e-bike rebate voucher program is a point-of-sale rebate that's applied to the price of an e-bike or e-cargo bike when purchased from a participating bike shop.

"This means the rebate is deducted from the bike's price when you buy it. You don’t have to submit a receipt and get reimbursed after the purchase," the city said on the website.

To be eligible for the rebate, households must be below Denver's area median income to qualify — under $100,800 for one person or under $144,000 for a family of four.

You will have to prove you live in the City and County of Denver and show proof of income eligibility.

The voucher is for $675 and can be used at dozens of shops around Denver. You can see the full list here. Applications open at 11 a.m. MT

The program is first-come-first-served. Once all vouchers are claimed, applicants will be added to a waiting list, and if vouchers go unredeemed or expired, they will be re-issued to people on the waiting list.

You can learn more about the program here.