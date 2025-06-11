Large crowd gathers at State Capitol, marches through downtown Denver for ICE Out! protest

DENVER — A large crowd gathered at the Colorado Capitol on Tuesday evening to rally against federal immigration enforcement before marching through downtown Denver.



Denver7's Danielle Kreutter was at the State Capitol when the protest began. Hear from her in the video player below

Coloradans gather at State Capitol for ICE Out! protest against federal immigration raids

Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio captured the moments the protest spilled into the streets in front of the Capitol before moving down Lincoln Street and eventually Broadway.

The ICE Out! protest is moving down Lincoln Street toward 13th Avenue.



📸: @ClaireDenver7 pic.twitter.com/maw1lQFKWb — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 11, 2025

At one point, protesters in the area of Broadway and Exposition were ordered to leave by the Denver Police Department. Lavezzorio was at the scene when officers in tactical gear deployed tear gas and pushed the group down the street.

In a video, a Denver police officer can be heard telling the crowd to disperse, "or all reasonable and necessary force will be used to make your arrest and prosecute you."

In a post on X, the Colorado State Patrol warned of large crowds and "possible unlawful road closures" downtown.

Precautionary advisory for motorists and pedestrians in the area of Downtown Denver - Large crowds and possible unlawful road closures. Alternate routes are advised. — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 11, 2025

This is a developing story. Denver7 will have more information during our 10 p.m. broadcast.