Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

'Large amount of white powder substance' sparks HAZMAT response at Denver PD headquarters, sources say

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver police tape
Posted at 7:23 PM, Jul 15, 2024

DENVER — HAZMAT crews are responding to the Denver Police Department headquarters in downtown Denver after a "large amount of a white powder substance" was discovered, sources told Denver7 Investigates.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Denver PD said Denver Fire was working on a HAZMAT event/ clean-up at the property bureau. A source confirmed to Denver7 investigates that authorities are checking out a "large amount of a white powder substance."

Denver PD said drivers should expect delays in the area of West 14th Avenue and Cherokee Street.

This is a developing story.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help