'Large amount of white powder substance' sparks HAZMAT response at Denver PD headquarters, sources say

DENVER — HAZMAT crews are responding to the Denver Police Department headquarters in downtown Denver after a "large amount of a white powder substance" was discovered, sources told Denver7 Investigates.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Denver PD said Denver Fire was working on a HAZMAT event/ clean-up at the property bureau. A source confirmed to Denver7 investigates that authorities are checking out a "large amount of a white powder substance."

BREAKING— Large hazmat response to DPD headquarters in downtown Denver— informed source says they are checking out a “large amount of a white powder substance” More to follow @DenverChannel — Tony Kovaleski (@TonyKovaleski) July 16, 2024

Denver PD said drivers should expect delays in the area of West 14th Avenue and Cherokee Street.

This is a developing story.