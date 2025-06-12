Kroenke Sports and Entertainment buys land where Elitch Gardens, Meow Wolf sit as part of redevelopment plan

DENVER — Kroenke Sports and Entertainment has finalized the purchase of dozens of acres of land surrounding Ball Arena, including land where Elitch Gardens and Meow Wolf currently sit, as part of a redevelopment plan aimed at further connecting downtown Denver with its surrounding neighborhoods.

The purchase by Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE) in partnership with Revesco Properties was completed Wednesday, according to a news release from the KSE officials.

“Realizing sole ownership of these properties will allow us to streamline our comprehensive vision for the future development encompassing The River Mile and the adjacent Ball Arena campus,” said KSE Owner and Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. “We are grateful to Revesco for many years of productive collaboration.”



You can explore the full plan and renderings below:

In the plan, KSE said its long-term vision shows that the redevelopment site "could play a key role in uniting LoDo, Auraria Campus, The River Mile, La Alma/Lincoln Park, Jefferson Park, and beyond."

The project consists of approximately 3.7 acres and includes “four total vertical buildings over a shared Metro District funded (and operated) underground parking garage," the plan states.

The description goes on to say that the four vertical buildings "are understood to be" a hotel, performance venue and two residential buildings.

While a part of the redevelopment is connecting nearby neighborhoods, in the end it will also create three new neighborhoods, according to the master plan – Entertainment neighborhood, Central Park neighborhood, and Transit neighborhood.

Denver7 Redevelopment rendering

“We believe the blueprint has been set for the future of Central Denver and that both the Park and The River Mile vision are in good hands with Mr. Kroenke and his family,” said Rhys Duggan, Founding Member, President & CEO of Revesco Properties.

Elitch Gardens, the historic 58-acre theme and water park situated along the South Platte River, and Meow Wolf, the immersive art experience in a landmark building at the juncture of I-25 and I-70, will continue to operate at their current sites.

In the past, officials have told Denver7 the entire build-out will likely take decades to complete.