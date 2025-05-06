Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting near park in Denver's Montbello neighborhood

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver Police
Posted

DENVER — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a shooting near a park in Denver's Montbello neighborhood Monday evening.

The Denver Police Department said on social media it is investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of North Scranton Street near Silverman Park.

A juvenile was taken to the transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The department said it is "in contact with all involved parties," and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.