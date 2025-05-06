Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting near park in Denver's Montbello neighborhood

DENVER — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a shooting near a park in Denver's Montbello neighborhood Monday evening.

The Denver Police Department said on social media it is investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of North Scranton Street near Silverman Park.

#DPD is investigating a shooting in the 5000 Block of N Scranton St. One juvenile was transported to the hospital w/ non life threatening injuries. Investigators are in contact with all involved parties and the investigation is ongoing. #Denver pic.twitter.com/pBrHUSGvJd — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 6, 2025

A juvenile was taken to the transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The department said it is "in contact with all involved parties," and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.