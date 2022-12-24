Watch Now
Person rushed to hospital after shooting in Denver

Posted at 7:31 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 21:53:49-05

DENVER — One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Denver Friday evening.

The incident happened in the 4600 block of North Kittredge.

In its initial tweet, the Denver Police Department said a juvenile male was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The department later deleted that tweet, and sent out a new message saying one male victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

