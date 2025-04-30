ICE to fine three Denver businesses over $8 million for employing undocumented immigrant workers

DENVER — Officials with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said Wednesday they plan to slap over $8 million in fines against three Denver businesses for hiring and employing undocumented immigrant workers.

The announcement of a notice of intent follows worksite audits that uncovered what ICE categorized as “widespread employment eligibility violations.”

The three companies include CCS Denver, Inc.; PBC Commercial Cleaning Systems, Inc.; and Green Management Denver.

CCS Denver will incur the biggest fine among the three at $6,186,171 after “a 100% substantive violation rate,” ICE officials said in a news release Wednesday. The company had allegedly hired and employed at least 87 undocumented immigrants.

PBC Commercial Cleaning Systems, Inc. will be fined $1,599,510 for a 74% violation rate and “a pattern of knowingly employing at least 12 unauthorized workers,” federal immigration officials said.

Meanwhile, Green Management Denver will be fine $270,195 after a 100% violation rate. Per ICE officials, the company had employed 44 undocumented immigrant workers.

“The employment of unauthorized workers undermines the integrity of our immigration system and puts law-abiding employers at a disadvantage,” said Special Agent in Charge Steve Cagen in a prepared statement. “These penalties reinforce our commitment to uphold the law and promote a culture of compliance.”

The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is responsible for making sure businesses comply with federal employment laws, primarily through I-9 audits, civil penalties, and criminal prosecution where applicable, officials said.