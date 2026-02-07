'ICE out now! Minnesotans need your help': Anti-ICE billboard pops up in Denver

DENVER — An anti-ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) digital billboard recently went up in north Denver right off of Interstate 25, with the message “ICE out now! Minnesotans need your help”.

A grassroots progressive advocacy organization called Win Without War put the digital billboard up in cities across the United States including Denver, Atlanta. Nashville and the San Francisco/Bay Area.

“Our new ICE Out ad campaign really has two goals. One, we want to let the people in Minneapolis who are risking their lives every day to protect their neighbors, to know that they are not alone. And two, we want everyone everywhere else around the country who are angered and horrified by ICE violence to know that they have a role in this too. You don't have to sit on the sidelines. You can actually make a difference on the ground today,” Mann said. "And so we're trying to help provide one answer to that question, and let people who are really outraged, but don't quite know what they can do support people.”

The billboard also mentions the website standwithminnesota.com which includes ways to donate to organizations and actions supporters can take.

Mann said given Denver’s recent experience with immigration and ICE, the organization decided to place the billboard in the city.

“I wanted to reach people around the country who we thought would be people of conscience, and also folks who might be able to contribute to a community that wasn't their own. I know that Denver has had its own experience with ice and with immigration enforcement," Mann said.

In the Bay Area where the Super Bowl will be played this weekend, a pro-ICE billboard sparked community backlash.

The billboard, put up by a conservative nonprofit focused on border security called American Sovereignty, read “Defensive Player of the Year: ICE.”

The billboard was removed earlier this week.