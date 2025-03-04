DENVER — Hundreds gathered at the State Capitol on Tuesday as part of a nationwide day of demonstrations to protest President Donald Trump's administration, hours before his address to Congress.

"Why am I here? Why am I not here? There's so much wrong, so much lying," said Stephanie Ohnigian, who attended Tuesday's event.

There were many messages at the March 4 Liberty rally, ranging from protecting federal workers to support for Ukraine and fighting for Medicaid.

"It's a lot, and every day there's more to it, but we're going to be ready to oppose it every step of the way," said AJ Krimzon with Common Ground People's Collective.

Common Ground People's Collective has been helping organize protests since Trump was elected. Tuesday's event was their fourth so far.

"When democracy speaks, we ought to listen, but there's a difference here. When our side lost, we didn't go and storm the Capitol. We didn't go and attack security officers or wish death upon our representatives at all," said Krimzon.

Hundreds protest Trump administration ahead of president's address to Congress

Organizers said even with a Republican president and Republican control of the House and Senate, there are still ways to have other voices heard.

"I would love to see and have conversations with Republicans and stuff. I think there are moderates and moderate Democrats that can learn to have a discussion and work on problems instead of ideology things, but we need to find a way to do this together," said Ohnigian.

"I have so much more in common with people here in this crowd than I could with a career politician or a so-called businessman who doesn't have my best interests at heart. I would push people to run for office, to run for their school board, to have a say and advocate and show up for public testimonies," said Krimzon.

President Trump is set to address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. Denver7 will begin coverage of the speech at 7 p.m. MST.