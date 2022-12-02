Holiday display returns to Governor's Residence

DENVER — The Governor’s Residence is fully decorated for the holiday season for the first time in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed events outdoors.

This year's theme is “Shiny and Bright.”

Denver7

The display features several donated vintage Christmas trees, a Gold Star tree honoring service members who have died in the line of duty, and an observance of Hanukkah, as Governor Jared Polis is Jewish.

“I think that this place is a source of pride for the whole state. It's the people's house. And I think that especially after having a hiatus for two years, there's a lot to be proud of, of our state and our future and the optimism for that future,” Chief of Staff Lisa Kaufmann said.

Polis and his family don’t live in the mansion, but it still serves as a venue for official functions, community engagement and can be rented out for private events.

You can experience a holiday tour of the Governor’s Residence Saturday, Dec. 3, Sunday, Dec. 4, Sunday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 18. Visit ColoradosHome.org for more information.