History Colorado will change its name back, becoming the Colorado History Museum

DENVER — Coloradans visiting History Colorado in the coming weeks may take notice that the museum will be no more – at least in name.

That’s because History Colorado officials last week announced the museum will undergo somewhat of a small change, transforming from History Colorado to the Colorado History Museum – a previous name the state’s history institution held for more than two decades more than 30 years ago.

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This straightforward new name tells visitors exactly what they will find when they walk through the doors: a museum dedicated to exploring Colorado’s stories, cultures, and history,” officials said in a news release.

They said the change reflects a simple idea: History Colorado is proud of its history museum, and is calling the building what it is.

But History Colorado isn’t going anywhere. The museum network will continue its statewide work through 11 museums and historic sites, collections care and access, research, historic preservation and archaeology, educational programs and community partnerships across Colorado.

“The name change is not a rebrand. History Colorado’s organizational name, brand, mission, and trusted reputation remain the same,” museum officials said. “Inside the museum, visitors will still find immersive exhibitions, authentic artifacts, programs, and experiences that bring Colorado’s many stories to life.”

The Colorado History Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission for kids 18 and under is free every day.