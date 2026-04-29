Historic Denver seeks landmark designation for Mayor Wellington Webb and Honorable Wilma Webb's home

DENVER — Historic Denver has submitted a nomination to the City and County of Denver seeking landmark designation for the home of the Honorable Wilma J. Webb and former Mayor Wellington E. Webb.

“They truly were a political powerhouse, and the decisions made in this home shaped the city and the state and really turned Denver and Colorado into the economically vibrant and socially progressive places that they generally are,” said John Deffenbaugh, president and CEO of Historic Denver.

Wellington Webb was Denver’s first Black mayor.

Deffenbaugh said Mayor Webb oversaw the completion of Denver International Airport, championed the revitalization of lower downtown and convinced the Colorado Rapids, Denver Nuggets, and Denver Broncos to remain in Colorado.

“When you think about our current sports situation, that's a pretty fundamental agreement,” Deffenbaugh said.

Historic Denver Wellington and Wilma Webb pose for a photo in honor of their home being submitted for a Denver historic landmark designation.

Deffenbaugh said the Honorable Wilma Webb has an equally impressive legacy as well.

“Wilma Webb was the first African American woman to serve at all levels of U.S. government: at the local level as the first lady of Denver, at the state level serving six terms in the state legislature, and at the federal level, being appointed by President Clinton to serve as a chief administrator for the U.S. Department of Labor, overseeing six states. So, Wilma Webb's accomplishments are far and great and have fundamentally shaped our city, state and country,” Deffenbaugh said.

The nomination is currently scheduled to be presented for approval to the City and County of Denver’s Landmark Preservation Commission on May 5 and to Denver City Council on June 22.