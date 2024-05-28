Head of Denver Civil Service Commission asked not to return to work after questioning city’s hiring standards

DENVER — Niecy Murray, the executive director of Denver’s Civil Service Commission who earlier Tuesday claimed the city was lowering its hiring standards due to political pressure from the mayor’s administration, has been asked not to return to work by the commission's board of directors, Denver7 Investigates has learned.

The Civil Service Commission evaluates candidates for the city’s police and fire departments, among other things.

Murray claimed the city was cutting corners in the hiring for those positions due to a quota put in place by the mayor’s office. She said that the minimum score that police and fire recruits must meet was lowered in 2020. She told Denver7 Investigates she was being asked to lower it again.

"I've really felt, especially in the last several months, that there has been a push to ignore some red flags, to give opportunity to try to figure out later whether these individuals will be successful," she said earlier Tuesday. "From where I sit, that's not the way that we go about it."

Murray joined three Denver City Council members on the steps of the City and County Building Tuesday morning for a news conference on the matter.

"The public's trust is placed in us to ensure standards for safety are being met," Murray said. "The role of the Civil Service Commission is far too important to be diminished to one which is strictly performative."

Denver's Department of Public Safety sent the following statement to Denver7 in response to the claims:

"Ensuring Denver is a safe and thriving city is the Department of Public Safety’s top priority. We hold our agencies to the highest standards, including a shared priority with the Civil Service Commission to recruit top public safety candidates through a thorough, equitable, and expeditious hiring process. Modernizing the Civil Service Commission process is an essential step in building a diverse, dedicated, and highly skilled public safety workforce, and we must make evidence-based changes to that process to make that vision a reality.”

Denver7 Chief Investigator Tony Kovaleski sat down 1-on-1 with Murray in the moments after she was asked to resign and Denver7 also reached out to the Civil Service Commission Board President Amber Miller for a response to Murray's assertion that she was asked not to come back. This story will be updated with the details of that interview and any response received.