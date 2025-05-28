Great Divide Brewing closing both Denver taprooms

A legacy Denver brewery will soon close both of its taprooms within city limits following its acquisition by a larger craft conglomerate.

At the end of June, Great Divide Brewing Co. will stop serving beer at 2201 Arapahoe St., where it was founded in 1994. It will also shut the doors to its River North Art District facility, known as the Barrel Bar & Cellar, at 1812 35th St. The brewery’s three branded locations in the suburbs — which are run by a restaurant group — will remain open, but the closings remove Great Divide’s footprint from its hometown.

Its absence may be short-lived, however. A spokesperson for Wildling Brands, which acquired the brewery in April, said the company “will be opening a new Great Divide location in Denver later this year.”

Under the terms of the acquisition, Great Divide founder Brian Dunn retained ownership of the two Denver taprooms. At the time the deal was announced, he told The Denver Post the clock was likely ticking on those locations, but that he didn’t know when they might shutter. Dunn owns the building near Coors Field and leases the one in RiNo.

Dunn was not immediately available to comment on the closings. But in a previous interview, he cited the desire to move on from the beer business as his motivation for selling Great Divide.

<b><i>Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post</i></b>.