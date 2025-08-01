Former Bronco Rod Rogers helps fundraise for Athletics and Beyond despite health challenges

DENVER — Athletics and Beyond, a nonprofit based in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood that’s helped thousand of underserved youth achieve their athletic and academic goals, is facing a funding shortfall.

The organization is hoping for community support to help them solve the funding issue by launching a fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $100,000.

“I don't think a lot of outsiders understand the time we put in with the youth and trying to give them all the resources that they need to be successful. And we're getting turned down a lot. We're struggling to get certain people to see the vision and why they should invest in some of these kids, and what we're doing to help the community,” said Roderick Rogers, Athletics and Beyond’ fitness trainer and former safety for the Denver Broncos.

Athletics & Beyond has a family wellness center in Denver where they offer tutoring, mentorship, meals, job readiness, and athletic training.

Rogers said they also help young athletes navigate personal challenges.

“We have a number of athletes that have touched me. One that comes to mind is an athlete that has all the potential in the world, but he's pulled by other challenges, other kids, other things that can stop him,” Rodgers said. “So, looking at him fight through, you know, his family issues, and fight through his school issues and fight through his financial issues and all those things… to see that really motivates me.”

Rogers is currently in his own personal health fight after being diagnosed with kidney failure.

“It’s something that snuck up on me. I wasn't really, of course, not excited to hear that type of news, with my kidneys not being functional. Finding out it was stage five, and I wasn't aware of it, it's challenge at times, but places like Athletics and Beyond, the kids that I deal with, those are the people that make it easier to deal with,” Rogers said. “I was embarrassed about it being a professional athlete for a while, it's like, ‘Oh, man, you're supposed to be in shape. You're supposed to be this, you're supposed to eat well, you know, you shouldn't have these certain issues’. But I use it as inspiration now.”

Athletics and Beyond Program Director Kyle Reese said Rogers’ dedication is an inspiration to everyone at the organization.

“He's like a brother to me in all of the ways that you can think. But he's, he's got a heart for what we do, and that's why we, at the end of the day, get a lot done together. Rod is obviously a performer, professional athlete, standout college athlete, so he brings a ton of knowledge in that way," Reese said.

What's most impressed him, he added, is the care he has for the kids.

"There's a lot of things that Rod does that I don't see. Picking up, dropping off, those conversations in the car, the calling and checking in on kids, and that goes a long way, and that speaks directly to the heart of what we do here,” Reese said. “He is having some health issues, and there are some days that you can tell and there are some days where he's just as fiery as the next man, but he never quits.”

Rogers said not even kidney failure can stop him from leading Athletics and Beyond’ s fundraising efforts because of the many kids and families that depend on their organization.