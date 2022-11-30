'Food for all': MSU Denver opens Rowdy's Corner to expand food options, fight stigma

DENVER — Metropolitan State University Denver is taking steps to tackle hunger and fight the stigma of asking for help through its new and expanded campus food pantry.

"It's a complete market-style now. When you go in, you're just going to get a feel of somewhere you want to hang out, where you want to connect with others, nourish yourself and really just learn from one another," said sophomore Angelica Marley.

Rowdy's Corner, named after the school's mascot, is now open in the Tivoli Student Union.

It is not only in a larger space, but now offers more than free groceries. MSU Denver says wellness products, school supplies, microwaves, toaster ovens, a community dining space, charging station and public-benefits support will also be available.

“It will be a place to nourish community and creativity in a cozy and comfortable space," said Miguel Huerta, MSU Denver's assistant director of community engagement and programs.

In a release from the university, Huerta said student visits to the food pantry nearly doubled over the first seven weeks of the fall semester.

“I want to ensure (that) people know that all MSU Denver students qualify to come in and get food,” said Huerta. “We have plenty. You’re not taking from someone else.”