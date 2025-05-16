Five-story shelter for families, veterans experiencing homelessness opens on Denver's Colfax Avenue

DENVER — The City of Denver and Volunteers of America (VOA) Colorado on Thursday officially opened a new, five-story shelter that will cater to families and veterans experiencing homelessness.

The Theodora Family Hotel replaces the demolished VOA Family Motel at 4855 West Colfax Avenue near Sloan's Lake Park. The Theodora includes 60 individual family suites and can house 240 people per night.

“In good times and in bad, there is nothing more important than family,” said Mayor Mike Johnston in a statement. “The Theodora keeps parents and children together while providing them the dignity they deserve and the support they need to get back on their feet.”

The family suites include a living area, kitchenette, bathroom and sleeping area. There are also community gathering spaces inside the shelter.

The shelter will offer wraparound services, including crisis intervention, case management, and group and individual education, according to the city.

“The Theodora Family Hotel is more than a place to stay—it’s a place where hope begins, it’s a second chance,” said Dave Schunk, president and CEO of VOA Colorado, in a statement. “This facility allows us to serve families and veterans not just with shelter, but with the wraparound support and dignity they deserve. This hotel represents our mission in action—meeting people where they are and walking alongside them toward stability and lasting change.”

The city invested $17.7 million into the $28 million reconstruction project, according to a press release. Donations from philanthropic and private-sector partnerships were also made toward the project.

According to the city, the redevelopment site includes two parcels on the east and west sides of Xavier Street. The hotel was constructed on the east parcel, while the west parcel, which is owned by VOA Colorado, will be used for "future community development opportunities, such as affordable housing or additional shelter services."