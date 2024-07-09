Watch Now
Fire sparks in detached garage, spreads to four structures in Denver's Elyria Swansea neighborhood

Posted at 6:21 PM, Jul 08, 2024

DENVER — A fire sparked in a detached garage and spread to four structures in Denver's Elyria Swansea neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to the Denver Fire Department, crews were called out for a house fire near Vine St and East 47th Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a "heavily involved house fire" that had spread.

Denver house fire 47th and Vine

Denver Fire determined the fire started in a detached garage. Four structures were impacted, including one house, according to the department.

Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control. No one was injured, but a firefighter was treated for heat-related symptoms, according to Denver Fire.

Denver house fire 47th and Vine

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

