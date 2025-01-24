Far East Center in Denver awarded $250,000 grant for preservation, restoration efforts

DENVER — A historic cultural hub for Denver's East Asian community was awarded a $250,000 grant for preservation and restoration efforts.

The Far East Center was added to the State Register of Historic Properties in 2024. The center was established by the Luong family, who emigrated from Vietnam in search of a new beginning.

Marcie Moore Gantz, state historical fund director with History Colorado, emphasized the importance of preserving spaces like the Far East Center, especially in marginalized communities.

“Post-pandemic, we found out that only 4% of our state and national registry was in marginalized communities,” Gantz said.

History Colorado’s Heritage for All project is on a mission to recognize 150 underrepresented sites by the end of 2026. The shopping center was recently awarded a $250,000 grant for preservation and restoration efforts.

“This amazing story will now be told over and over again,” said Gantz.

Mimi Luong Mimi Luong's grandparents outside of the Far East Center (1988)

The Far East Center’s story began decades ago when Mimi Luong's grandparents fled Vietnam during the war. Her grandfather, a successful banker, was forced to leave everything behind within 24 hours.

“The North Vietnam soldiers came, barged into their business and said, 'If you want to live, you just get up and go,'” said Mimi.

The Luong family’s escape marked the start of a journey filled with challenges and perseverance.

Mimi’s parents, Fawn and Tom, arrived in the United States separately. When Fawn was leaving Vietnam, she was given the number of a sponsor who would help her in the United States. Her sponsor was Tom, who had arrived years before.

Fawn and Tom soon married and began building a new life in Denver. They opened several businesses that eventually led to the creation of the Far East Center in 1988.

The center was designed as a welcoming space for the Asian community. Mimi said the entrance to the center was intended to make people feel like they were driving through Asia.

Richard Butler

Over the years, the Far East Center has become home to a mix of Vietnamese, Thai, Korean, Chinese, and Cambodian businesses, offering everything from groceries to unique gifts.

The $250,000 grant will go toward restoration work at the center, including stucco repairs and drainage fixes to make sure the center stays in great shape for future generations.

“What they started I hope I can continue, not only for me but for my kids,” said Mimi, who is not only the property manager of the Far East Center but the owner of Trung On Gifts.

Mimi Luong Past Lunar New Year events

The Far East Center is set to host events on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

"We will be hosting cultural performances. We'll have a marketplace that will share street food and small local vendors," Mimi said. "We will have arts and crafts and kids activities, kids fashion show. Most importantly, you can watch the fireworks and the lion dance so you can attract good luck for the whole year."