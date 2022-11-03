Family identifies three brothers in suspected fatal drug overdose case in Denver

DENVER — Family members have confirmed the three people found dead from suspected drug overdoses Sunday were brothers.

Family and friends said 28-year-old Darren King, Jr., 30-year-old Terrance King and 31-year-old Jairon Jackson were found at a home on the 4500 block of Kittredge Street.

“A lot of hurt, a lot of confusion. You know, just a lot of sadness for them,” close friend of Jairon Jackson, Timmale Dotson said.

Dotson said to his knowledge, Jackson did not have issues with drugs.

“Jairon was not like that. You know, Jairon would turn up, have a good time. He was the life of the party. He loved celebrating his life,” Dotson said. “Jairon, he wasn't somebody that was just tripping out… he was incredibly talented and just made a wrong decision.”

Dotson said Jackon’s talent landed him an appearance on American Idol in 2012, a performance at the Apollo Theater, and the grand prize in local talent contests where Dotson and Jackson performed together.

“I just want everyone to know how great and how talented and how beautiful of a soul that Jairon was,” Dotson said.

Dotson said he also wants young people to learn from Jackson’s life and his death.

“You've got to make wise decisions. We see a lot of, you know, the glorifying of drugs and just that turn up, lit lifestyle. And it's really, it's not worth it,” Dotson said.