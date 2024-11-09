Family calling for harsher charges against Denver driver who fatally struck expectant father, injured teen

DENVER — The family of a motorcyclist who was fatally struck in Denver is calling for harsher charges against the driver.

Alejandro Cruz, 26, was killed after he and his 16-year-old nephew, Isaac Rivera-Cruz, were hit while riding a motorcycle near South Federal Boulevard and Harvard Avenue on Oct. 5.

According to Cruz's family, the two had gone to buy some food a few blocks away for a family dinner. The family said the motorcycle was traveling southbound on S. Federal Boulevard when a vehicle failed to yield at a left turn and struck the duo.

Cruz Family Isaac Rivera-Cruz, 16, hospitalized after surviving the motorcycle crash on Oct. 5

"It just hurts that it had to happen like that. And that, that had to happen in general," Rivera-Cruz said.

Rivera-Cruz is still recovering from the physical and emotional pain of that night. He still remembers the moment it happened.

"The car came at us, and then it hit us from the side. And then after that, it just sent me flying across the street," Rivera-Cruz recalled, fighting back tears. "I just wanted them to check on my uncle."

Rivera-Cruz said he's had to have several surgeries and is not able to walk on his own. He's unsure how long his recovery will take.

Family of Alex Cruz

Cruz was excited to welcome his first child, a baby girl, in January.

"I know all the things he would have done for our child, and just in life. We had so many plans," said his girlfriend, Litsy Rodriguez, who had been with him for 10 years.

The Denver Police Department said the driver was deemed at fault in the crash and has been cited for careless driving resulting in death and careless driving causing serious bodily injury, both misdemeanors. The driver was also cited for failing to yield the right of way at a left turn, a traffic infraction.

Cruz's family believes the driver should face harsher charges.

“It's very upsetting, to be honest with you. It's kind of frustrating. It's kind of like a slap on the hand," said Jesus Cruz, Cruz's brother. "He's going to probably walk — no jail time, probably, Maybe probation, maybe, maybe not. But he's gonna pretty much live his life like nothing ever happened."

The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final decision when it comes to charges. A spokesperson said they have yet to receive or review the case.

The Cruz family hopes that by sharing Alex's story, drivers will be more aware on the roads.

“Especially motorcycles, they're very vulnerable. There's nothing between you and a car," added Jesus Cruz.

Family members have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help Isaac in his recovery. They are also collecting money for Cruz's memorial and to help his girlfriend and their unborn baby.