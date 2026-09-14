Empower Field at Mile High teases announcement for Kenny Chesney concert in July 2027

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is teasing a return to Empower Field at Mile High next summer, with the potential for some major opening acts.

In a post on social media, Chesney shared credentials of the "Vibe Room 2027," and then the stadium shared a teaser saying "Open invite to The Vibe Room...delivered Tuesday with a July 17 date.

Alongside Chesney's teaser, he shared credentials of past tours, including his "Brothers of the Sun" tour with Tim McGraw in 2012, his tour with Eric Church in 2018, plus a logo for Sheryl Crow, "OD" for Old Dominion and one for Graylen James.

It's not clear who would join Chesney for his show in Denver. He's played Empower Field six times in his career and was last here in 2024. Lately, he's been doing a run of shows at The Sphere.