Educator at Denver’s Bruce Randolph School arrested after being found with loaded gun on campus

An educator at a Denver school is on paid leave after being arrested for allegedly possessing a loaded handgun on campus — a weapon that was discovered after security staff searched for a student who had said he brought a gun to school.

Dante Quint, 25, was arrested on suspicion of the felony charge on March 1 after school security allegedly found a gun in his backpack on Feb. 28 at Bruch Randolph School, court records show.

Quint works as a paraprofessional at the school and is on paid leave while the investigation continues, Denver Public Schools spokesman Scott Pribble said in an email.

The arrest came as Denver’s school district grapples with gun violence among its students. Quint was arrested the same day a 16-year-old student died of gunshot wounds after being shot outside East High School and three weeks before a 17-year-old student shot two and wounded administrators at the same high school before taking his own life hours later.

Denver police responded to Bruce Randolph School, 3955 Steele St., at 10:24 a.m. Feb. 28 on a report of a student who told school staff he had a gun, according to Quint’s arrest affidavit. The student, whose name is redacted from the affidavit, said he was upset because he was being harassed online and told a school security officer that he had a gun, the affidavit states.

