Eastbound 6th Ave. shut down at North Perry Street due to multi-vehicle crash

DENVER — Eastbound 6th Avenue is shut down at North Perry Street due to a crash involving several vehicles, according to the Denver Police Department.
Serious injuries have been reported in this crash. Denver PD did not elaborate on the extent of the injuries.
#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash on EB 6th Ave at N Perry St with serious injuries involving several motorists. There is a complete closure of EB 6th Ave. Expect delays as the detour is at Sheridan Blvd. #Denver pic.twitter.com/CNJuJLpmtD— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 14, 2023
Drivers should expect delays, and are encouraged to use Sheridan Boulevard as a detour.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
