Eastbound 6th Ave. shut down at North Perry Street due to multi-vehicle crash

Eastbound 6th Avenue is shut down at North Perry Street due to a crash involving several vehicles, according to the Denver Police Department.
Posted at 10:39 PM, Jul 13, 2023
Serious injuries have been reported in this crash. Denver PD did not elaborate on the extent of the injuries.

Drivers should expect delays, and are encouraged to use Sheridan Boulevard as a detour.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

