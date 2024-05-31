DU to host 3rd Annual Langar, a unifying Sikh tradition centered around food

DENVER — Students and staff members at the University of Denver will host a traditional community kitchen for the Sikh community this weekend in order to bring the community together through shared food.

Langar is a Sikh tradition that includes a free Indian meal that’s meant to unify diverse races, religions, and genders.

Organizers said participating in a Sikh Langar is seen as a way to practice selflessness, generosity, and service while creating an intercultural space and resisting division and bigotry.

DU Senior Casey Ford and DU Sophmore Brayden Bozak helped plan the event as a part of their Communications 2040 class.

“I first joined this class not really knowing what we were going to be doing throughout the quarter. But it was really exciting to split off into different teams and work together to create this different kind of product for a class," said Ford. "Usually, when you take a class the end product is a test or exam but this is a real event where we can see all of our hard work paying off."

Ford said for the past month, tensions have run high on campus surrounding the pro-Palestine encampment which recently came down.

Initially, Langar@DU was going to be held at the same location as the encampment, but organizers decided to find an alternate spot.

“It was definitely a change of plans but from the start we were wanting to include protesters or demonstrators or anyone who wanted to enjoy the event with us,” Ford said.

Bozak said the event is happening at a good time.

“It was definitely a tense time on campus with the protest and just a lot of the negativity that was being thrown from group to group,” Bozak said. “We got through that stage and now we’re looking at coming out on the other side where we can bring the campus and community back together and form back as one and bond over a meal.”

DU is hosting the 2024 Langar@DU in partnership with the Colorado Sikhs on Saturday, June 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Boettcher Lawn. The free event also includes the Sikhlens Film Festival.

