Driver killed in two-car crash on I-70 in Denver

DENVER — A driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in Denver Friday evening.

The two-car crash happened on eastbound I-70 between Federal Boulevard and Pecos Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

In its initial tweet, the department said one person suffered serious injuries. Denver PD then said in an update that one of the drivers, only identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

UPDATE: The driver of one of the vehicles, an adult male, was pronounced deceased on scene. Two lanes of EB I-70 are now open. The last lane will open as soon as the vehicles are cleared out of the highway. The investigation is ongoing. — Denver (Nuggets) Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 10, 2023

Eastbound I-70 was shut down for a brief time. The department has since reopened two lanes.

Denver PD said the investigation is ongoing.