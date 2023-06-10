Watch Now
Driver killed in two-car crash on I-70 in Denver

Posted at 11:23 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 01:23:57-04

DENVER — A driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in Denver Friday evening.

The two-car crash happened on eastbound I-70 between Federal Boulevard and Pecos Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

In its initial tweet, the department said one person suffered serious injuries. Denver PD then said in an update that one of the drivers, only identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eastbound I-70 was shut down for a brief time. The department has since reopened two lanes.

Denver PD said the investigation is ongoing.

