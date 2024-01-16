Drake postpones Denver concerts 3 days before shows. Again.

Grammy-winning rapper Drake has postponed his Denver dates, three days before his rescheduled Ball Arena concerts. Again.

The Canadian rapper, currently on tour with J. Cole, was supposed to play Ball Arena on Thursday, Jan. 18, and Friday, Jan. 19 — shows that would make up for a single postponed concert from Sept. 8.

It’s not to be. Ticketmaster members today received an email with the latest postponement, although as of this writing, it’s not mentioned anywhere on Drake’s social media accounts or touring page.

Painfully enough, Drake’s September show was also canceled three days before it was supposed to happen, leaving more than 10,000 fans in the lurch.

The latest, and second, postponement has pushed Drake’s longer-overdue Denver visit Monday, April 15, and Tuesday, April 16, at Ball Arena. All previously purchased tickets for the other shows will be good at the April dates.

Read the full story from our partners at the Denver Post.

