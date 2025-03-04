DPS reports no ongoing risk of meningitis after Lincoln Elementary student dies

DENVER — Denver Public Schools said there is no ongoing risk of meningitis after a student at Lincoln Elementary School died.

In a letter to parents and guardians on Feb. 27, the school district said it was "aware of the tragic passing of a Lincoln Elementary student" and extended its condolences. DPS did not identify the student or their cause of death but focused on meningitis in its messaging.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends, and community members affected by this profound loss," DPS said in its letter. "We ask that the Lincoln Elementary School Community continue to honor and support the family by protecting their right to privacy at this time."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), meningitis is the inflammation (swelling) of the lining of the brain and spinal cord and can be caused by "many things" but is most commonly caused by bacteria or viruses.

Symptoms of meningitis include:



Fever

Headache

Stiff neck

Nausea

Vomiting

Photophobia (eyes being more sensitive to light)

Altered mental status (confusion)

Anyone with symptoms of meningitis should see a healthcare provider immediately, according to the CDC.

The school district said it has been working with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) to "investigate and rule out the possibility of disease transmission" at Lincoln Elementary. At this time, DPS said there is no ongoing risk of exposure to students or staff.

"All Colorado healthcare providers and laboratories are required to immediately report any illnesses suspected to be caused by these bacteria to public health authorities. At this time, no cases of illness caused by either of these bacteria have been identified at Lincoln Elementary School. There is also no concern for circulation of these specific germs at the elementary school," said DPS.



Read the full letter below

The school district is encouraging parents and guardians to follow these tips in order to prevent the overall spread of germs:



Keep your child home if they are sick

Report symptoms when calling in absences

Talk to your doctor

Stay up to date on vaccinations

Cover coughs and sneezes

Frequent hand washing

Increase cleaning and disinfection

Connect with School-based Health Centers (SBHC)

Those with disease-specific questions can contact DDPHE's Epidemiology and Disease Intervention Team at 720-865-5767 or ddphe_epi@denvergov.org.