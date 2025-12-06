Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DPD officer arrested for suspicion of felony eluding, reckless endangerment

DENVER — An officer with the Denver Police Department (DPD) has been arrested for suspicion of felony eluding and reckless endangerment, the department announced Friday.

DPD said Christopher Thomas was arrested in Jefferson County on Friday afternoon. He joined the DPD in 2021 and was assigned to patrol.

He has been suspended without pay because the alleged offense is a felony.

No details were immediately available on what exactly led to his arrest.

Colorado State Patrol is leading the investigation.

Once the criminal case is adjudicated, DPD will begin its administrative review of the incident.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine formal charges.

"The Denver Police Department is committed to transparency and accountability," DPD wrote in a press release. "When a Denver Police officer is arrested, DPD works to proactively share information in a timely manner, when possible. As with all arrests, the suspect is innocent until proven guilty."

