Dozens who received help through 2022 'rapid rehousing' effort could lose their homes, advocacy group says

DENVER — More than three dozen people who received help in spring 2022 through a "rapid rehousing" initiative could soon lose their homes, according to a Denver advocacy group.

The City of Denver conducted a housing surge in early 2022 to move as many people off the streets and into housing over 100 days. City officials said 198 people were enrolled into rapid rehousing programs.

Of the 198 people enrolled, 73% (145) have moved to permanent or more stable housing, according to a statement from the Denver Department of Housing Stability (HOST). About 21% (42 people) are still receiving housing subsidies/ services, the city said.

The Housekeys Action Network Denver (HAND) said assistance for the 42 remaining participants will end at the end of April. The organization said it penned a letter to Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and the HOST demanding change.

"We're asking for immediate action from the city for these particular people — that 21% of the program that is being kicked to the streets," said Terese Howard.

The organization is calling for three things:



Meetings to discuss a plan to house rapid rehousing residents before the end of the month

Housing for all rapid rehousing residents who could become homeless

Create a plan for permanent housing

HAND and its supporters gathered on the steps of the Denver City and County Building Monday afternoon for a news conference. Attendees passed around a megaphone to tell their story.

Cersilla Wolf, who received help through the rapid rehousing effort, is worried bout ending up on the streets again.

"Being homeless is traumatic," she said. "I think part of me doesn't want to remember because of how traumatic it was."

Howard said reliance on the temporary housing program could lead to similar problems in the future.

"Recognize that the mayor's dependency on rapid rehousing for his [All In Mile High] program is not a good plan," said Howard.

In its statement, HOST said, "There is no single intervention strategy that provides 100% of exit outcomes to permanent housing." The department has a housing outcome goal of 80% and anticipates "meeting (or coming very close to meeting) this 80% benchmark" once the remaining 21% exit the program.

Full statement:

"The City and County of Denver conducted a housing surge in early 2022. This was a concentrated effort to move as many people as possible from homelessness to housing over a 100-day period. The housing surge included 198 people who were enrolled into rapid rehousing programs.





Of the 198 people enrolled, 73% (145 people) have exited the program to permanent or more stable housing. A total of 21% (42 people) remain enrolled in the program and continue to receive housing subsidy/services.







There is no silver bullet to solving homelessness, and there is no single intervention strategy that provides 100% of exit outcomes to permanent housing. While rapid rehousing has developed over the past several years nationally and locally, it does not provide 100% exit outcomes to permanent housing. HOST’s rapid rehousing contracts generally include housing outcome goals of 80%. Once the remaining 21% of housing surge rapid rehousing individuals exit, we anticipate meeting (or coming very close to meeting) this 80% benchmark.







Together with our services partners, we’re doing all we can do with available resources to help people experiencing homelessness toward becoming permanently housed."

HAND created a GoFundMe online fundraiser to support those who may be impacted.