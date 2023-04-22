Dozens gather at Colorado State Capitol to call for peace in Sudan after Denver man killed

DENVER — As the devastating conflict in Sudan continues, dozens gathered at the Colorado State Capitol Friday after a Denver man was killed in the country.

Members for the Sudanese community came together to remember Abubaker Abumasha, who is described by family as a hard working father and husband. He went back to Sudan to celebrate Eid with his wife and two daughters.

When the conflict spilled into their city, the Abumasha family loaded into cars and tried to get out.

"They got to the first checkpoint, they were getting a wave to come. Then as they got there, bullets started flying. My dad got hit in his leg first, then after, he got hit in his head, then he died. My three little sisters were all in the car. My mom and my little sisters," explained Khalid Maleeh, Abumasha's son. "They're heartbroken. I can just tell, it's traumatic. It's never gonna leave them. There's only so much I can do from here. I'm trying to bring them back home, I want to bring all my family with them."

Courtesy of Khalid Maleeh

He and so many others are trying to get their loved ones out of Sudan and to America with the rest of their family.

Maleeh said his family is working with immigration officials to get his mom and sisters home, but is hoping with increased awareness, more can be done to get other innocent civilians to safety.

"I don't want anyone here to experience what I'm going through right now, you know. So this is mostly a protest. We're standing here in remembrance of my dad. But this is mostly: Stop the violence in Sudan. Bring some awareness to what's happening in Sudan," said Maleeh.