Domestic violence incidents increasing in Denver, according to police

DENVER — While most violent crime is down in Denver, according to the Denver Police Department, there has been an increase in domestic violence incidents.

Advocates for domestic violence survivors said the trend is something they’ve been worried about for a while.

“To be honest, I'm not really surprised,” said Natasha Adler, director of survivor services with SafeHouse Denver, which services domestic violence survivors and their families.

Adler said she has watched domestic violence cases steadily increase in Colorado over the past few years.

“I think since the pandemic, it has continued to increase. It hasn't slowed down,” she said.

New data from Denver PD supports that. According to the department, while other crimes are down this year — including most violent crime — it’s a different story when it comes to domestic violence.

Police said domestic violence incidents in Denver are up 4% this year compared to the same time last year. As of mid-August, DPD said there had been 4,549 domestic violence offenses compared to 4,350 at that point in 2023.

"Any form of domestic violence is unacceptable," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas. "However, when it is at the hands of a loved one, it increases the complexity of the situation and creates challenges, which members of the Denver Police Department and our partners are committed to help overcome. By reaching out for help, you may just save your life."

According to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, domestic violence fatalities set a record in 2022 when 94 people lost their lives. Of those, 22 were "collateral victims," including six children and two police officers.

It is unclear why the number of domestic violence incidents is increasing.

"Domestic violence is all about power and control,” said Adler.

She believes the criminal justice system isn't holding offenders accountable and sentencing has become too lax.

“Especially with bond setting,” said Adler. “And so a lot of our domestic violence offenders are getting probation. They're getting early release, and they're not being held on those large bonds to be able to keep survivors safe.”

Adler said there are likely many other factors contributing to the increase and said she doesn’t want to put all the blame on any one judge or the criminal justice system.

“Really at the end of the day, domestic violence occurs because abusive partners use abuse,” said Adler. “Making sure that we're recognizing that when we're addressing the issue is going to be the most productive.”

She said domestic violence survivors need to know help is always available and they're not alone.

“There’s tons of resources,” said Adler. “SafeHouse Denver, obviously, is one. We are always available 24/7.”

SafeHouse Denver’s 24-hour crisis and information line is 303-318-9989. The Rose Andom Center is another resource for survivors. For more information about its services, call 720-337-4400 during regular business hours. Survivors can also get help through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Adler said family members, friends and neighbors who suspect someone is being abused should focus on supporting the survivor by listening and suggesting things that might be helpful.

"You want to make sure that you're approaching them with without judgment and really making sure that that survivor is in the driver's seat of what decision they're going to make next," said Adler.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month when survivors and advocates will raise more awareness by sharing stories and highlighting resources in the community.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through Violence Free Colorado or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.