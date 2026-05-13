1 person injured in apartment fire near Hampden Avenue, S. Yosemite Street in Denver

DENVER — One person was injured in a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex on E. Hampden Avenue in Denver on Wednesday afternoon.

E. Hampden Avenue is closed between S. Yosemite Street and S. Verbana Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

The Denver Fire Department said "fire is throughout the building." One person was transported to a hospital.

Denver Fire Department

The fire was burning what appeared to be multiple units at the Willows at Tamarac apartment complex.

Most of the fire was knocked down by 3:20 p.m., according to the fire department.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

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Fire investigators have also responded to the scene, the fire department said.

Xcel Energy is reporting that 2,792 customers nearby are currently without power.

This is a developing story and will be updated once we learn more.