Developing: Large fire erupts in Denver near Leetsdale Drive, S. Forest Street

Firefighters are responding to a massive fire in Denver near Leetsdale Drive and S. Forest Street.
DENVER — Firefighters are responding to a massive fire in Denver near Leetsdale Drive and S. Forest Street.

While few details are available, Denver7 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

A viewer sent in the below videos, which show the blaze.

Leetsdale Drive is closed in both directions, according to the Denver Police Department.

The cause and extent of the fire is unknown. There is no word on injuries as of publishing time.

This is a breaking story. Refresh for updates.

