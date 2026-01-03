Developing: Large fire erupts in Denver near Leetsdale Drive, S. Forest Street

DENVER — Firefighters are responding to a massive fire in Denver near Leetsdale Drive and S. Forest Street.
While few details are available, Denver7 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.
A viewer sent in the below videos, which show the blaze.
Firefighters responding to large fire in Denver
Leetsdale Drive is closed in both directions, according to the Denver Police Department.
The cause and extent of the fire is unknown. There is no word on injuries as of publishing time.
This is a breaking story. Refresh for updates.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Reasons to be hopeful for 2026: Denver7 | Your Voice
A safer solution: Douglas County rings in 2026 with drone show instead of fireworksDouglas County welcomed 2026 with a drone show at EchoPark Stadium in Parker on New Year's Eve, offering families a safer alternative to traditional fireworks celebrations.
Low snow slows ski season, as mountain towns try to stay hopeful
Denver’s historic La Vista Motel reopens
Four years after Marshall Fire, Superior turns to ADUs to rebuild lost housing
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.