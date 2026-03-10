Denver's North High School is only one of 12 schools in the country to perform "Suffs" for 2025-26 school year

DENVER — Denver North High School theater students will perform “Suffs” for the spring musical.

It tells the story of the American women’s suffrage movement, beginning in 1913. "Suffs" focuses on the activists who fought for the right to vote leading up to the 19th Amendment. It won two Tony Awards in 2024 for Best Book and Best Score. Composer and playwright Shaina Taub was the first woman to independently win both awards in the same season.

In 2025, 12 U.S. high schools received production grants to perform “Suffs” during the 2025-26 school year.

Avery, a senior at North High who plays suffragist Alice Paul, said the application came at a time when many of the school’s strong male performers had graduated.

“My director messaged me and said, 'I found this opportunity you can win a grant.' And she was like, 'it's probably not going to happen. It's like winning the lottery,'” Avery said.

Denver North found out it was chosen right before the start of this school year.

“Now we are the only school in Colorado, let alone the western side of the United States, who got the grant, which is really cool.” Avery said.

Alyssa, who is also a senior at North, plays Ida B. Wells who was an investigative journalist, sociologist and educator. The musical highlights her struggle as a Black woman in the movement.

“I wanted to portray her as someone who got their job done.” Alyssa said. “I really looked into what she stood for and what she wanted, and just really about her personality, because she's really strong.”

The historical similarities between then and now are not lost on the students in this production.

“I think that there's a lot of things that were happening at that time that are still happening now that people are trying to fight for,” Alyssa said. “It's about historical women who really took charge to make sure that their voices were heard and that everyone could be equal.”

“I think that I just have really felt connected to women in the past while doing this show,” Avery said. “I've really realized what they've done for us and what we can do for women in the future.”

The "Suffs" production comes in time for Women’s History Month in March, and the students are excited for talented women to be in the spotlight.

“A lot of the shows that high schools have the opportunity to do are male dominated,” Avery said. “We get to use all of our amazing girls, and it's so fun. It's girl power.”

In addition to the rights to the musical, the grant requires Denver North perform a community service project.

While students work on an art project, their larger goal is working to get 85% or more of eligible seniors registered to vote, as part of the Eliza Pickrell Routt Award through Colorado’s Secretary of State’s Office.

It’s named after Eliza Pickrell Routt, the first woman registered to vote in Colorado after the state’s passage of women’s suffrage in 1893. Routt served as the first Colorado First Lady. Her husband, John Routt, was elected as Colorado’s first governor in 1876.

“We have the Women's League of voters coming and setting up a registration booth at all of the nights of our show.” Avery said.

The North High School production of “Suffs” runs Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m., Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 21 at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are available here or at the door.