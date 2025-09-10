Denver's La Alma-Lincoln Park residents look forward to new Broncos stadium, neighborhood transformation

DENVER — After the announcement of a new Denver Broncos stadium in the historic La Alma-Lincoln Park neighborhood, residents and local businesses are weighing what that transformation could mean for their vibrant community.

As one of Denver's oldest and most diverse neighborhoods, La Alma-Lincoln Park has seen considerable change in recent years, with a burgeoning art scene on Santa Fe and light rail access on Osage Street drawing more people to the area. The arrival of a new stadium promises to bring even more activity and a new spotlight.

“I think it will bring some fresh life to the neighborhood, more opportunities for the neighborhood, for the restaurant,” said Tiffany Emmons, assistant general manager of the Buckhorn Exchange.

The legendary steakhouse, a local staple for more than a century, is hopeful that being right across from the stadium will mean more customers, especially on game days.

“It’s a big thing to be just like plopping down into your neighborhood, but I think it’ll be good,” Emmons said. “From a restaurant perspective, to have kind of that new base, to even be able to be creative here and do some different things, to kind of invite people who are going to the stadium for a game, you know, get them to come in. We’ve talked about… trying to do some special events on game days, utilize our lounge space, our bar, and try to get some of those game visitors to come over and visit us."

For neighborhood stakeholders, the stadium represents more than just football; it’s a chance to introduce even more people to La Alma-Lincoln Park’s unique history and culture.

“It’s absolutely exciting. This is big news for our neighborhood. It’ll be very impactful,” said David Griggs, board member at large for the La Alma-Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association. “It’ll have just many impacts, from the number of people who learn about our neighborhood, use our neighborhood, transportation access, and all the people who learn about La Alma-Lincoln Park and the history of Denver that’s represented here.”

Griggs sees the stadium as an opportunity to have the neighborhood “rediscovered and also appreciated as one of the birthplaces of Denver, probably the second oldest neighborhood in the city.” He also emphasized the importance of development being done with respect for the area’s diversity.

“If things are done right and with respect, it’s absolutely good news for the neighborhood," Griggs said. "We’re hoping to work with Broncos ownership so that they can help the neighborhood and do it with respect, understand the culture, and appreciate its diversity.”

Residents Diane Young and Jerry De-La-Cruz, who have lived in La Alma-Lincoln Park for over 20 years, are optimistic.

“This is already a residential neighborhood, so hopefully it won’t go downhill, but rather uphill,” Young said. “There’s all sorts of good stuff. And they are building here and there, so new homes. There’s got to be more than the stadium there. That’s a huge plot of land that they bought, so what they’re going to do with the rest of it will be really interesting.”

As La Alma-Lincoln Park faces another chapter in its long history, residents and business owners are preparing for change and hoping it brings only good things.