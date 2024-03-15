Denver's Five Points neighborhood prepares for St. Patrick's Day Pet Parade & Bar Crawl

DENVER — If you're looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Denver, you certainly have options.

Welton Street in the historic Five Points neighborhood is set to transform into "Green Street" on Saturday in honor of the holiday.

TeaLee's Tea House and Bookstore is one of the businesses that will participate in the festivities. Owner Risë Jones hopes for a good turnout, especially after closing her tea house because of Thursday's snowstorm.

"We were closed yesterday but we are open today. And we're excited about participating in the bar crawl tomorrow," said Jones. "Oh my gosh, I mean, a day is, it's a whole loss of business."

"There's two pillars to the celebration tomorrow," Five Points Business Improvement District Executive Director Norman Harris said. "We have a pet parade. Then immediately following the pet parade, we're going to have a bar crawl. So we've got DJs and performers, spoken word artists, in a number of different bars and restaurants here."

Denver7

Harris said this is the first year the Five Points Business Improvement District is hosting the pet parade and bar crawl. They hope to work in collaboration with Denver's larger St. Patrick's Day parade.

"I think what's really dynamic is that the larger, broader celebration, you know, it's 20,000, 30,000 folks that come to that parade. And, you know, that spillover is what we're looking to take advantage of in terms of having some offerings for people looking for things to do," Harris said.

The pet parade will start at 11 a.m. at 2901 Welton St. and will end at Sonny Lawson Park. You and your four-legged friends are encouraged to dress in green. You can find more information about the event here.

The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade, now in its 62nd year, will also happen Saturday at Union Station. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of 19th and Wynkoop. Learn more here.