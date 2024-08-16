Denver’s first West Nile virus case of 2024 confirmed as health officials urge caution

DENVER — Denver reported its first known human case of West Nile virus for 2024 in a resident Friday, as health officials urged residents to take precautions to avoid becoming infected with the potentially deadly disease.

Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) officials said in a news release intervention specialists confirmed the first human case in a Denver resident but stopped short of providing additional details about the case.

Denver’s case becomes the 14th human case reported across the state this year, with other cases reported in Arapahoe, Delta, Jefferson, Kit Carson, La Plata, Larimer, Mesa and Weld counties. Arapahoe County has the most cases of West Nile Virus so far and was the first to report a human case this year, kicking off an early start to the West Nile virus season in Colorado.

Last year, Colorado reported 634 cases of West Nile virus spanning nearly two-thirds of the state’s counties – the highest number of cases in 20 years, according to state data. More than 50 people died and nearly 400 were hospitalized because of the disease.

While most people infected with West Nile Virus don’t experience symptoms, some can become seriously ill and even die, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). People aged 60 years and older and those with certain medical conditions are at greater risk of serious illness, officials said.

How to protect yourself and your family from West Nile virus

Mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn, so the first line of defense against potential exposure is to avoid activities during this time, according to health experts.

As mosquito season continues, health officials recommend taking the following steps to protect yourself and your family from West Nile virus:



Stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near water on your property by:

Eliminating sources of standing water near your home by emptying, scrubbing, turning over, covering or throwing out items that hold water such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, wheelbarrows, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers once a week. All of these can become a breeding ground for the mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus Check for water-holding containers both indoors and outdoors Avoid watering cement or on the street, as these can result in pools that support larval mosquitoes If making landscape decisions, consider ways to minimize overspray (of irrigation) to streets and gutters

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active

Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol. The EPA has a database where you can search for and find a repellent that is right for you.

In addition to eliminating sources of standing water around your home weekly, you can also mosquito-proof your home by installing or repairing screens on windows and doors.

How to spot a West Nile virus infection

Symptoms of West Nile virus infection appear two to 14 days after exposure, with 1 in 5 people developing fever, body aches, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, joint pain, weakness and occasionally skin rashes and swollen nymph nodes.

While most people infected with West Nile virus don’t have symptoms, around 1% of those infected can develop a serious, sometimes fatal, neuroinvasive disease that can cause encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and/or meningitis (inflammation of the brain's lining), loss of vision, paralysis, coma, tremors, convulsions, and even death, according to the DDPHE.

People should talk to their doctors or their health care provider if they experience any of these symptoms, especially if you develop a fever with severe headaches or confusion following a mosquito bite.

While there is no treatment, cure, or vaccine to protect against West Nile virus, medical professionals can treat symptoms to help patients feel better and possibly recover more quickly, Denver health officials said.

In Colorado, most West Nile virus cases are diagnosed in August and September, but cases can be identified as early as May and as late as December. Generally, the mosquito season extends from late-April until mid-October, with the end usually signaled by the first freeze in the fall.