Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure exploring a new pedestrian bridge over Cherry Creek

Bird’s eye view looking northwest toward the proposed pedestrian bridge over Cherry Creek.
Denver's Department of Transportation &amp; Infrastructure
DENVER — Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) is exploring the possibility of a new pedestrian bridge along Speer Boulevard.

It would link 10th Ave. and Cherokee Street, stretching across Speer Boulevard and Cherry Creek, and connecting directly into Sunken Gardens Park.

It’s part of a bigger vision, tying into the 5280 Trail, a loop designed to link downtown neighborhoods through more green, walkable corridors and improve pedestrian safety.

DOTI still has to finalize a design but presented four design options to the public earlier this year, and nearly 300 residents weighed in on the plans.

About 65% supported one of the four proposed options, which would close Cherokee Street at Speer for extended park space, new signals and the pedestrian and bike bridge.

“I do like being able to hop right on Speer here, but honestly, it’s not too big of a deal to go one block up and take the light,” David Flores, a Denver resident, said.

DOTI still hasn’t secured funding, and the city is facing a $200 million budget shortfall.

Denver7 asked DOTI about the funding but has not yet heard back.

For more information on the proposed bridge and the 5280 Trail development, click here.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

