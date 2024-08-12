Watch Now
Denver’s dedicated sales taxes have raised $1.1 billion for preschool, parks and more. Here’s a breakdown.

City voters also have OK’d taxes for climate initiatives, homeless programs, scholarships
Denver voters approved the city’s first dedicated sales tax in 2006 by supporting the creation of the Denver Preschool Program by the slimmest of margins — just 1,815 votes, or a fraction of a percent.

But nearly 20 years later, specialized taxes that set aside a slice of the city’s overall rate for a specific purpose have become popular among Denver voters. Voters later extended the preschool tax and increased it, from 0.12% to 0.15%, and in 2023 they voted a third time — this time with 78% support — to make it a permanent fixture in the municipal code.

Denver voters have passed six other dedicated sales tax measures since 2018, going for a range of programs and initiatives, and with some originating outside city hall. Combined, the city’s seven dedicated taxes account for 1.31% of the city’s effective 8.81% sales tax rate, which also includes state and regional taxes.

That 1.31% adds about 13 cents on a $10 purchase.

Click here to read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

Denver’s dedicated sales taxes have raised $1.1 billion for preschool, parks

