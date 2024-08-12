Denver’s dedicated sales taxes have raised $1.1 billion for preschool, parks and more. Here’s a breakdown.

Denver voters approved the city’s first dedicated sales tax in 2006 by supporting the creation of the Denver Preschool Program by the slimmest of margins — just 1,815 votes, or a fraction of a percent.

But nearly 20 years later, specialized taxes that set aside a slice of the city’s overall rate for a specific purpose have become popular among Denver voters. Voters later extended the preschool tax and increased it, from 0.12% to 0.15%, and in 2023 they voted a third time — this time with 78% support — to make it a permanent fixture in the municipal code.

Denver voters have passed six other dedicated sales tax measures since 2018, going for a range of programs and initiatives, and with some originating outside city hall. Combined, the city’s seven dedicated taxes account for 1.31% of the city’s effective 8.81% sales tax rate, which also includes state and regional taxes.

That 1.31% adds about 13 cents on a $10 purchase.

