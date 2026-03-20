Denver woman builds Book Swap Society community across Colorado and the country

DENVER — New books aren't cheap — but a Denver woman found a way to keep reading without breaking the bank.

Book Swap Society was founded in 2022 by Nicole Wiebe. It all started in a park with six people in Denver. Since then, Wiebe has grown the Book Swap Societyto host events across Colorado and in cities across three other states. At each gathering, book lovers trade books with others in the community and take home new reads.

Attending is simple: bring at least one book to trade, and pay a $5 entry fee. All genres are welcome. Any books left over are circulated into future events or donated. Book Swap Societies are run by volunteers who commit to hosting book swap events once a month in their city.

The organization has grown to include 11 book swap societies across the Denver metro area. Book Swap Society also offers the opportunity to start your own chapter in your area.

In 2025, the organization hosted 128 events across four states. According to Book Swap Society, more than 7,000 books were swapped, more than 4,000 were donated to BookGive and Little Free Libraries, and the organization partnered with more than 100 local businesses to host events.

Find a book swap society near you using the interactive map at the Book Swap Society website, or follow the organization on Instagram for updates.