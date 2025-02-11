Denver Zoo to close for several days in February and March for water main replacement

DENVER — If you’re planning to go the Denver Zoo anytime soon, you better plan ahead as repair work on the grounds will prevent you from checking out the giraffes.

Officials from the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance announced Tuesday the zoo would be closed for several days in both February and March as staff work to replace a water main on campus.

This month, the zoo will be closed on Feb. 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, and 26. Next month, the zoo will be closed on March 3, 4 and 5.

“This important construction project is made possible with funding from the City and County of Denver, and is essential to ensuring the health and safety of our people and animals while helping us continue to provide the best possible wildlife experience,” zoo officials said Tuesday.

Anyone interested in learning more about the improvement projects at the Zoo can click here.