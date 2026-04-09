Denver Zoo sues over $19 million sea lion habitat construction, alleging ‘errors, omissions, and deficiencies’

DENVER — A $19 million sea lion habitat that opened less than a year ago is already rusting, leaking, and breaking down mechanically, the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance said in a lawsuit filed against the attraction’s design firm and contractor.

The habitat, called Schlessman Shores, was supposed to be a state-of-the-art facility for the zoo’s California sea lions when it debuted in June 2025, complete with “a deep saltwater pool, sunny rocky shores, and immersive underwater views — all designed to support natural behaviors and create unforgettable guest experiences,” zoo officials wrote on Instagram in June.

The new habitat was also supposed to save 8 million gallons of water per year with newly efficient back-end systems. The former California sea lion habitat, Northern Shores, opened in 1987 and had not been updated in nearly 40 years. The two-year construction timeline meant the zoo’s five sea lions had to be housed elsewhere during that time.

However, zoo officials are now citing dozens of problems with the completed habitat, which is already dangerous, unsightly, and a waste of resources, according to the lawsuit, which was filed on March 17 in Denver District Court. They’re seeking unspecified damages from Colorado companies Vertix Builders and Barker Rinker Seacast Architecture (BRS).

“We are committed to resolving this matter as efficiently as possible, and to ensuring the habitat stands the test of time and meets the agreed-upon intent to provide our animals with a high-quality environment,” the Denver Zoo Conservation Foundation Alliance wrote in a statement provided to The Denver Post.

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