Denver to temporarily close streets in LoDo to vehicle traffic for Halloweekend

Posted at 4:33 PM, Oct 26, 2023
DENVER — The city will temporarily close two blocks in Denver's Lower Downtown (LoDo) area to vehicle traffic the weekend before Halloween.

The city said the move is a pilot program in order to test crowd management, improve pedestrian egress and prevent violence.

Market Street will be closed between 19th and 20th streets, while Larimer Street will be closed between 20th and 21st streets. The closures will take effect Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

City officials said removing vehicle traffic during the overnight hours will increase officers' visibility of potentially dangerous or illegal activity.

Denver City Councilman Chris Hinds called for more safety measures in the area after five people were shot outside Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in September. Hinds, along with Councilman Darrell Watson and Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval, praised the surrounding neighborhoods for engaging with their elected officials in a joint statement.

“We hear your concerns and will continue to explore ways to make a positive difference in the downtown experience," the representatives said.

Parking meters on the 1900 block of Market and 2000 block of Larimer will be bagged as traffic is diverted. The bags will be removed after the closures, and drivers will be able to park in those spots during the day.

