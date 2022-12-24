Denver teen shot on his way home from school in August becomes honorary police officer for a day

DENVER — A Denver student who was shot while his mother drove him home from his first day of school in August has been making good progress with his recovery.

Kamorin, 14, who has autism, finished the first day of his freshman year at Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design on Aug. 22.

While driving home on E. 14th Avenue, his mother and Kamorin heard gunshots. The teen realized he was bleeding and had been hit by gunfire.

Officers arrived to the scene and performed lifesaving care until the medics arrived. The suspect in that shooting was later arrested.

Four months later, the teen has been making good progress with his recovery.

For Christmas, Kamorin's mother shared the two things on his wish list: a police ride along and a Nintendo Switch.

The Denver Police Department teamed up to surprise the teen Friday. Officials put on an event where Kamorin got to experience what it's like to be a police officer.

"It's been really fun. We rode around in the car and we did tickets and warnings. And then we got to catch the guy," the teen said.

Kamorin was able to wear a police uniform, ride along on traffic stop scenarios and take part in several other activities, even putting a bad guy in jail.

"I think he did a phenomenal job. He has been wanting so badly to just be involved with the police department," said Officer Kayla Knabe, who helped organize the surprise for Kamorin. "Every interaction that I've had with him, he's always smiling. And he has the biggest smile. It just lights up a room."

Knabe said Denver PD has kept in contact with Kamorin through his recovery process.

"After he got released from the hospital and he healed a little bit, he came to the station, actually got to meet all of the officers who were involved in that call that day," she said. "We thought that this would be a much better experience for him to be able to come out to the academy, and be able to participate and partner with one of the officers who was on the call with him, and be able to experience what it's like to be a police officer."

She also said Kamorin visited the District 6 station and baked cookies for officers a week ago.

"We really wanted to be able to reciprocate to him the kindness that he showed us and be able to give him the empowerment that he needs to continue healing," Knabe added.

It's now a day Kamorin will never forget.

"Means a lot. It really makes me happy," he said.

"It's incredibly special. It was one of his only two Christmas wishes. And we have everything in place to do it. And so to be able to bring everyone together and be supportive of him and supportive of his family. It's just amazing. It's what the holidays are about. And it's what we want to do to help build those relationships with the community," Knabe said.

The police department also pitched in to buy Kamorin a Nintendo Switch.