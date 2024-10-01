Denver street newspaper that employs people experiencing homelessness is fighting to stay afloat

DENVER — A Denver street newspaper that employs people who are experiencing homelessness is fighting to stay afloat.

The Denver VOICE said it's fallen into financial troubles after failing to receive grants following the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit is now struggling to print its monthly issues.

"But this is different because we can't just pin it to one thing. It goes back to probably 2021, 2022 when we weren't getting a lot of funding. A lot of the grants that we had gotten in the past we weren't able to get again. [There was] just a lot more competition," said Elisabeth Monaghan, managing editor for The Denver VOICE. "So I think it's been the reality that this could be it."

People experiencing homelessness can work for the newspaper as vendors. The money they earn from selling newspapers can then be used for housing, medicine or food.

Without a monthly issue, the Denver VOICE said there's no source of income for the people who rely on it most.

"For many people, this has been how they make money. And it's not just the money they're making, it's the relationships they have with their customers, with the community. It's how they feel connected to the outside world," said Monaghan.

Raelene Johnson has been working for the paper since January 2008. The thought of the Denver VOICE going out of business is one she can't fathom.

"I would rather do this then walk up to somebody, [say] ‘got spare change’ or hold up a sign because the newspaper gave me a job, not caring about what would stop me from a 9 to 5. And then I was able to build the paper up for me to where I build up self-esteem, self-worth, self-confidence," said Johnson.

Before Johnson was working for the street newspaper, she was living under a bridge in Boulder and did not have a high school diploma. At the time, she believed she would die homeless, on drugs and without options. But thanks to the Denver VOICE, Johnson has been able to support herself and now has a permanent place to call home.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said she was selling 600 to 800 papers a month and found immense joy socializing within the community while meeting other vendors.

"Some of my customers I became very good friends with and we socialize other than just the paper. So you never can tell who you're going to become friends with," said Johnson.

Maggy Wolanske

To help keep the paper printing, Johnson is spreading the word and encouraging the community to support them. At one point, the newspaper said it would not be able to publish its October issue. Thanks to the determination of vendors and support from private donors, however, the October edition is set to come out on Friday.

"The vendors [said] we're not going to accept that. They got on the phone, some of them left and went to different businesses where they have loyal customers who buy the papers from them every month, and they insisted that they were going to find a way to keep us open," said Monaghan.

While the hard work of these vendors helped fund the October issue, a lot more money is needed to keep the paper afloat.

"To get us through 2024, we're looking at about $50,000 to $75,000 if we can cover our lease and planning going forward," said Monaghan.

Besides purchasing the upcoming issue from vendors, you can also help the paper by donating through its website.

The Denver Voice is participating in the First Friday Art Walk in the Santa Fe Art District this Friday.